54-year-old man charged in St. Stephen bank robberies

The RCMP say they have charged a 54-year-old St. Stephen man following two robberies at banks in the community on Monday.

Police say a woman was approached by a man shortly after 10:00 a.m. while using the ATM inside Scotiabank on Milltown Boulevard.

The man, claiming to have a weapon, demanded money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

RCMP say about 2:00 p.m. the same day, a woman at the CIBC on King Street was approached by the man who tried to grab her wallet.

The woman was assaulted but did not suffer serious injuries and the man fled on foot with her purse and wallet.

Police say the man was located around 7:20 p.m. hiding in a parking lot on King Steet, where he was arrested without incident.

Gene Richard Boles appeared in court by way of tele-remand on Tuesday and was charged with one count of robbery.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court on September 10.