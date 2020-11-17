55-year-old man arrested in connection with recent break & enters in Hampton

Police say they've arrested an individual in connection with several recent break, enter, and thefts in Hampton.

The RCMP says officers responded to five incidents at businesses between October 15th and November 13th.

Officers arrested a 55-year-old man at a nearby home following a break and enter at a business on Main Street on November 13th.

Police believe the man may have been involved in the four other incidents as well.

He's been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on February 3rd.

Anyone with information, or who may have been a victim of a similar crime, is asked to contact the Hampton RCMP.