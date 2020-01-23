5th annual Defi Nepisiguit Challenge will kick off in Miramichi-area

There's a new venue for the popular two-day wilderness race 'Defi Nepisiguit Challenge'.

Organizer Ryan Wilbur says this year's race will begin Miramichi and will wrap up in the Bathurst area.

Wilbur says a new team structure this year will see teams of two competing in either men, women, or mixed divisions rather than teams of two, three, and four in previous years.

In its first few editions of the challenge competitors began at Mount Carleton Provincial Park and ended at Daly Point Nature Reserve.

Last year, in an effort to keep things fresh, organizers the race to Sugarloaf Provincial Park.

Registration for the fifth annual Defi Nepisiguit Challenge begins February 1st, with the race itself taking place October 10th.



(with files from the Northern Light)