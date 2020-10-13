6 new COVID-19 cases in N.B. related to ongoing outbreaks, health officials say

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the province's number of active cases to 76.

During a news conference Monday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the new cases are all related to two ongoing outbreaks in the Campbellton and Moncton regions.

Russell says three of the new cases announced Monday are in the Moncton region, where there are currently 39 active cases.

The other three cases announced are in the Campbellton area, where there are 32 active cases.

All of the Moncton cases are people over 50, while those in Campbellton affect someone in their 20s, someone in their 60s and someone under 19 years old.

Dominic Cardy, the province's education minister, says there was also a possible exposure at the Janeville Elementary School near Bathurst, N.B.

Cardy says contact tracing is underway and the results of that process will inform any further action taken, but the school is currently planning to reopen Tuesday.

There have been three confirmed cases at three different schools in New Brunswick in the last five days.