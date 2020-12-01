7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Public Health reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Four of the cases are in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, and include an individual under 19, one in their 20s and two in their 50s, while the three cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, including an individual under 19, and one in each of their 50s and 60s.

All individuals are self-isolating and their cases are being investigated.

Officials say eleven more cases are considered resolved, which sets the active case total in the province to 116.

To date, there have been 508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 385 people who have recovered.

There have been seven deaths attributed to the virus and 126,678 tests have been conducted, while none of the active cases are in hospital.

At a new conference on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell confirmed a 'superspreader' event in Saint John is responsible for at least 60 COVID-19 cases.

She confirmed the event took place over two venues in one evening, but gave no further details.

Russell added there have been improvements to the testing backlog in Saint John, but anyone waiting more than 48-hours for a COVID-19 test should re-submit their request online.