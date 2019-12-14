$70.5 million to be invested in school system

The Government of New Brunswick says it is investing $70.5 million in education in fiscal 2020-21 to help build a world-class education system.

A release says this is a $10-million increase over the previous fiscal year.

When he tabled his department's capital budget, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy said the process for choosing school infrastructure projects will be transparent.

He added the provincial government will ensure community needs are carefully considered in the decision-making process.

According to the release, the department will release a provincial priority list of capital projects to provide communities with transparent and objective information on asset management.

The list is established annually with the participation of school districts and is based on a data-driven analysis process that provides a provincial perspective to long-term planning regarding infrastructure projects in education.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says the government is allocating $44.1 million to support construction projects already underway, as well as $23.5 million dollars will go towards repairs, upgrades, equipment and the dust collector program to ensure schools remain safe for students.

The following is a list of construction projects currently underway:

- École Arc-en-Ciel (K-8) in Oromocto;

- École secondaire Assomption in Rogersville;

- the K-8 school in Hanwell;

- the K-8 francophone school in Moncton; and

- the 6-8 anglophone school in the northern part of Moncton.