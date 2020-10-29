71-year-old woman dies in collision in Losier Settlement

A 71-year-old woman has died following a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan in Losier Settlement.

The RCMP says the collision occurred at the intersection of Route 150 and Chemin Georges on Tuesday night.

Police believe the sedan failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene which the driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate.