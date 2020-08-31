72-year-old woman dies in two-vehicle collision in Strathadam

Police say a 72-year-old woman from Metepenagiag First Nation has died after a two-vehicle collision in Strathadam.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. August 23 to a report of a head-on collision between two vehicles on Route 425.

The RCMP believe the collision occurred when an eastbound car crossed the centre line and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound.

Police say a 38-year-old woman who was the sole occupant of the eastbound vehicle was transported to the Miramichi hospital.

The two occupants of the westbound vehicle, a 72-year-old woman and a 78-year-old woman from the Metepenagiag First Nation, were also transported to the Miramichi hospital.

A release states the 72-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries on August 29, while the two other individuals remain in hospital.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.