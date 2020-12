The RCMP say a 75-year-old man from Tabusintac has died after being struck by a vehicle in the community.

Mounties say it appears as though the man was struck while trying to cross Grattan Road in the community last Friday.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police continue to investigate, however say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.