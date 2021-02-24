81% of recommendations from 2015-18 implemented: Adair-MacPherson

Auditor-General Kim Adair-MacPherson says 81% of performance audit recommendations from 2015 to 2018 have been implemented.

In her latest report, tabled on Tuesday, Adair-MacPherson notes five recommendations on Private Wood Supply, seven on Silviculture and one on Agricultural Fairs are yet to be put in place.

Adair-MacPherson says work remains in the areas of proportional supply and sustained yield to be in compliance with the Crown Lands and Forests Act.

She added she is disappointed the 20156 recommendation on clear-cut harvest reduction targets have not been included in the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development's approach to managing Crown forests.

The report indicates work remains incomplete by Service New Brunswick to develop and implement a standardized process to evaluate the eligibility of property tax exemption requests.

The 2020 Auditor General's report is available online through the Auditor General of New Brunswick website.