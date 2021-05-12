87% of Calls to Action of Truth and Reconciliation Commission implemented: Dunn

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn says New Brunswick has either initiated or completed 27 of the 31 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that are the responsibility of the provincial government.

She says in a release, "There has been a lot of very good work completed, but we are not finished yet. There is more to do in the months and years ahead and our government is committed to continue the ongoing efforts."

Some highlights include the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Vitalité and Horizon health networks and six First Nations communities to maintain and improve services for addictions and mental health within those communities, as well as developing training for all public servants on the history of Aboriginal peoples.

Dunn adds fully addressing the content of some Calls to Action may take several years.