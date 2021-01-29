89 individuals recognized for 'Stepping Up For New Brunswick'

89 New Brunswickers have been recognized for exemplary acts of service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release states members of the public had until December 31st, 2020, to nominate individuals they felt had stepped up in various and meaningful ways to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs said, "From all regions of New Brunswick, individuals went above and beyond, for their neighbours, friends, family members and their communities. On behalf of all New Brunswickers, it is with great honour and admiration, that I sincerely thank each of the individuals who have been stepping up for our province, as well as the people who submitted their nominations."

Government said the selected individuals are being recognized because they stepped up in various ways, including:

- shopping for groceries and delivering them to seniors or to people in quarantine;

- working hard to provide medical care, nursing home services and education for both children and adults;

- taking steps to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers;

- providing canine therapy to first responders;

- organizing fundraisers for charitable groups; and

- helping to ease isolation for those at home through online fitness classes, music shows and more.

A list of the recipients with descriptions of their contributions is available online.