A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Friday, April 23, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday, April 23, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 360,819 new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,158,636 doses given. Nationwide, 975,373 people or 2.6 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 29,442.873 per 100,000.



There were 7,020 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 13,692,894 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 81.49 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 22,598 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 144,847 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 276.62 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 187,880 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 6,774 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 46,278 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 291.737 per 1,000. In the province, 6.16 per cent (9,768) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 58,225 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 37 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.48 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 64,445 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 247,312 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 253.42 per 1,000. In the province, 3.50 per cent (34,144) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 345,940 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 71.49 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 44,705 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 218,939 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 280.677 per 1,000. In the province, 2.82 per cent (22,008) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 277,435 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.92 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 85,772 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,589,682 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 302.651 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,066,969 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.44 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 134,920 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,266,802 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 290.475 per 1,000. In the province, 2.39 per cent (351,354) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 5,248,345 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.3 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 14,525 new vaccinations administered for a total of 378,914 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 275.173 per 1,000. In the province, 5.14 per cent (70,801) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 516,450 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.37 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 7,333 new vaccinations administered for a total of 372,334 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 315.764 per 1,000. In the province, 3.66 per cent (43,142) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 429,165 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.76 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 42,362 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,275,287 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 289.703 per 1,000. In the province, 5.73 per cent (252,422) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,575,635 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 80.94 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting 43,484 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,500,430 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 292.392 per 1,000. In the province, 1.72 per cent (88,475) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 7,020 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,834,430 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.79 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting 622 new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,593 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,116.508 per 1,000. In the territory, 50.77 per cent (21,185) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.78 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 44,646 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 989.517 per 1,000. In the territory, 42.71 per cent (19,271) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 79.3 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting 408 new vaccinations administered for a total of 26,572 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 686.154 per 1,000. In the territory, 30.55 per cent (11,830) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 63.57 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.