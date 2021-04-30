A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Friday, April 30 , 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 305,605 new vaccinations administered for a total of 13,131,871 doses given. Nationwide, 1,082,053 people or 2.9 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 34,649.397 per 100,000.



There were 256,620 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 14,711,964 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 89.26 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 25,231 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 170,078 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 324.805 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,676) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 12,870 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 200,750 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.72 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 6,924 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 53,202 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 335.386 per 1,000. In the province, 6.67 per cent (10,585) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 3,510 new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 61,735 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 56,875 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 304,187 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 311.70 per 1,000. In the province, 3.69 per cent (35,994) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 26,910 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 372,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 38,118 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 257,057 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 329.543 per 1,000. In the province, 3.32 per cent (25,888) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 21,060 new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 298,495 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 72,303 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,039,512 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 355.222 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,298,629 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.14 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 120,567 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,027,770 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 342.28 per 1,000. In the province, 2.51 per cent (368,403) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 7,020 new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 5,644,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 10,116 new vaccinations administered for a total of 457,147 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 331.987 per 1,000. In the province, 5.27 per cent (72,502) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 29,640 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 553,890 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 6,218 new vaccinations administered for a total of 421,981 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 357.868 per 1,000. In the province, 3.73 per cent (44,000) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 31,590 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 460,755 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 31,313 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,528,569 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 347.241 per 1,000. In the province, 6.65 per cent (292,765) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 119,340 new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,694,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting 43,966 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,749,375 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 340.904 per 1,000. In the province, 1.76 per cent (90,296) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 4,680 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,972,490 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting 189 new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,131 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,153.363 per 1,000. In the territory, 53.38 per cent (22,274) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 88.61 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,800 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,037.257 per 1,000. In the territory, 46.42 per cent (20,943) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.13 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting 249 new vaccinations administered for a total of 28,062 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 724.629 per 1,000. In the territory, 31.83 per cent (12,328) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 67.13 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

