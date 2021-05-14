A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Friday, May 14, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 14, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 334,975 new vaccinations administered for a total of 17,239,587 doses given. Nationwide, 1,331,739 people or 3.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 45,487.905 per 100,000.



There were 325,980 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 20,276,264 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 85.02 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 31,622 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 219,826 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 419.811 per 1,000. In the province, 1.88 per cent (9,855) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 9,360 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 279,010 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.79 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 11,000 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 67,758 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 427.148 per 1,000. In the province, 7.20 per cent (11,429) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 84,915 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 55,450 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 402,733 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 412.679 per 1,000. In the province, 3.94 per cent (38,421) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were -78,940 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 419,550 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 43 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.99 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 42,633 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 327,633 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 420.021 per 1,000. In the province, 4.01 per cent (31,301) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 415,935 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 95,959 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,014,843 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 469.207 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 4,578,079 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.7 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 137,697 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,629,363 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 451.312 per 1,000. In the province, 2.77 per cent (407,600) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 11,700 new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 7,843,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 14,058 new vaccinations administered for a total of 605,555 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 439.763 per 1,000. In the province, 5.72 per cent (78,824) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 73,710 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 759,870 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 55 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 8,415 new vaccinations administered for a total of 545,459 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 462.585 per 1,000. In the province, 4.02 per cent (47,448) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 63,180 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 637,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.61 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 44,372 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,019,713 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 458.812 per 1,000. In the province, 7.32 per cent (322,247) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 236,340 new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 2,355,255 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.75 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,277,318 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 443.785 per 1,000. In the province, 2.25 per cent (115,295) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 10,630 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,740,590 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 50,270 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,204.62 per 1,000. In the territory, 56.29 per cent (23,492) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 88.16 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 49,811 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,103.992 per 1,000. In the territory, 49.87 per cent (22,501) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 60,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.02 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 29,305 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 756.727 per 1,000. In the territory, 33.26 per cent (12,879) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 64.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.