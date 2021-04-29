A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, April 29, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 262,161 new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,826,266 doses given. Nationwide, 1,061,721 people or 2.8 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 33,843.036 per 100,000.



There were 63,180 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 14,455,344 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 88.73 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 26,268 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 167,302 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 319.504 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,676) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 187,880 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.05 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 6,878 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 49,896 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 314.545 per 1,000. In the province, 6.49 per cent (10,291) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 58,225 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 37 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.7 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 62,962 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 293,763 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 301.018 per 1,000. In the province, 3.64 per cent (35,549) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 345,940 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.92 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 41,749 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 252,879 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 324.187 per 1,000. In the province, 3.23 per cent (25,222) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 277,435 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 50,312 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,967,209 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 346.772 per 1,000. There were 17,550 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,298,629 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.95 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 116,173 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,907,203 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 334.072 per 1,000. In the province, 2.49 per cent (365,166) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 5,637,955 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.04 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 9,200 new vaccinations administered for a total of 447,031 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 324.64 per 1,000. In the province, 5.24 per cent (72,211) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 524,250 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.27 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 7,334 new vaccinations administered for a total of 415,763 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 352.594 per 1,000. In the province, 3.71 per cent (43,691) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 429,165 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 96.88 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 28,471 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,497,256 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 340.127 per 1,000. In the province, 6.56 per cent (288,595) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,575,635 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting 34,281 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,705,409 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 332.336 per 1,000. In the province, 1.75 per cent (89,725) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 45,630 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,967,810 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.67 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting 179 new vaccinations administered for a total of 47,942 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,148.834 per 1,000. In the territory, 53.09 per cent (22,154) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 88.26 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,800 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,037.257 per 1,000. In the territory, 46.42 per cent (20,943) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.13 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting 469 new vaccinations administered for a total of 27,813 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 718.20 per 1,000. In the territory, 31.72 per cent (12,285) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.54 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

