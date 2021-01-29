A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 23,907 new vaccinations administered for a total of 915,231 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 2,414.904 per 100,000.



There were zero new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,122,450 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 81.54 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland is reporting 1,531 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 10,080 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 19.25 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 16,500 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 61.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 985 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 7,510 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 47.343 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 9,225 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 5.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.41 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 3,677 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 13,504 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 13.838 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 28,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 46.81 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 3,821 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 14,257 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 18.277 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 21,675 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 65.78 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 3,767 new vaccinations administered for a total of 232,986 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 27.229 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 238,100 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.85 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 11,910 new vaccinations administered for a total of 317,240 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 21.597 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 411,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 1,977 new vaccinations administered for a total of 35,338 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 25.663 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 55,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 63.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 57 new vaccinations administered for a total of 34,672 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 29.404 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 32,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 105.9 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 1,401 new vaccinations administered for a total of 102,524 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23.29 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 122,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.54 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting 2,890 new vaccinations administered for a total of 127,255 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 24.798 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 144,550 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.04 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,170 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 123.889 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 35.9 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 9,471 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 209.912 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting 294 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,224 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 134.896 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 43.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions.