A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, March 25, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of a a.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 171,761 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,393,876 doses given. Nationwide, 642,821 people or 1.7 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 11,593.562 per 100,000.



There were 115,830 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 5,240,300 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 83.85 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland is reporting 21,610 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 55,231 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 105.477 per 1,000. In the province, 1.82 per cent (9,527) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 66,470 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 13 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 2,633 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,632 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 117.456 per 1,000. In the province, 3.54 per cent (5,622) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 21,925 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 14 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 19,381 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 71,733 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 73.505 per 1,000. In the province, 2.22 per cent (21,648) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 119,110 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 60.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 12,863 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 66,386 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 85.106 per 1,000. In the province, 1.62 per cent (12,655) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 93,455 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 71.04 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 31,611 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,024,713 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 119.756 per 1,000. There were 25,740 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 1,321,795 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 15 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 72,451 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,676,150 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 114.109 per 1,000. In the province, 2.06 per cent (302,664) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 1,780,135 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.16 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 6,938 new vaccinations administered for a total of 146,529 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 106.411 per 1,000. In the province, 3.45 per cent (47,438) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 39,780 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 233,540 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 17 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 62.74 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 2,298 new vaccinations administered for a total of 151,507 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 128.488 per 1,000. In the province, 2.67 per cent (31,526) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 150,755 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 13 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 100.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 14,968 new vaccinations administered for a total of 512,248 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 116.366 per 1,000. In the province, 2.13 per cent (93,910) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 528,845 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 96.86 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting 25,126 new vaccinations administered for a total of 582,634 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 113.539 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,180) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 50,310 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 786,770 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 15 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.05 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting 160 new vaccinations administered for a total of 33,603 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 805.229 per 1,000. In the territory, 25.61 per cent (10,689) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.38 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 35,397 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 784.525 per 1,000. In the territory, 29.44 per cent (13,283) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 48,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 72.83 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting 394 new vaccinations administered for a total of 19,113 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 493.544 per 1,000. In the territory, 17.25 per cent (6,679) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 50.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

