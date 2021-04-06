A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday April 6, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 320,956 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,554,489 doses given. Nationwide, 718,462 people or 1.9 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 17,294.496 per 100,000.



There were 2,081,392 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 10,056,362 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 65.18 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 13,720 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 68,951 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 131.679 per 1,000. In the province, 1.84 per cent (9,654) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 27,400 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 129,060 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 25 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 53.43 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 4,895 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 25,153 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 158.565 per 1,000. In the province, 4.55 per cent (7,212) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 7,700 new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 39,585 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 25 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 63.54 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 24,277 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 113,471 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 116.273 per 1,000. In the province, 3.03 per cent (29,532) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 10,600 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 196,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 20 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 57.7 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 32,047 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 122,229 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 156.696 per 1,000. In the province, 1.57 per cent (12,256) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 42,800 new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 190,485 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 24 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 64.17 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 22,674 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,552,215 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 181.405 per 1,000. There were 193,102 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 2,320,707 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 66.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 121,577 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,545,640 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 173.302 per 1,000. In the province, 2.19 per cent (322,197) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 1,197,080 new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 4,022,875 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 63.28 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 5,981 new vaccinations administered for a total of 210,088 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 152.569 per 1,000. In the province, 4.47 per cent (61,528) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 20,500 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 364,230 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 26 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 57.68 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 7,287 new vaccinations administered for a total of 221,533 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 187.875 per 1,000. In the province, 3.32 per cent (39,148) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 52,500 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 284,995 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 24 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.73 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 54,472 new vaccinations administered for a total of 707,482 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 160.717 per 1,000. In the province, 2.64 per cent (116,198) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 229,900 new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,078,215 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 24 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 65.62 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting 105,341 new vaccinations administered for a total of 893,590 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 174.136 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,472) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 299,810 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,289,060 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 25 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.32 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 35,470 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 849.968 per 1,000. In the territory, 27.78 per cent (11,592) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 69.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 37,655 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 834.571 per 1,000. In the territory, 30.88 per cent (13,933) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 72.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 21,012 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 542.581 per 1,000. In the territory, 19.99 per cent (7,740) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 56.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.