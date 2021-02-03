A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 11,575 new vaccinations administered for a total of 987,094 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 2,604.519 per 100,000.



There were 30,225 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,155,041 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 85.46 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland is reporting 1,531 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 10,080 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 19.25 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 16,500 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 61.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 739 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 7,856 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 49.524 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 9,225 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 5.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.16 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 3,543 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 15,165 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 15.54 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 28,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 52.56 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 3,020 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 17,277 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 22.149 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 21,675 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.71 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 1,807 new vaccinations administered for a total of 240,830 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 28.145 per 1,000. There were 18,525 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 256,625 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.85 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 2,715 new vaccinations administered for a total of 344,615 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23.461 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 411,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.72 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 857 new vaccinations administered for a total of 42,674 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30.99 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 55,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.68 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 128 new vaccinations administered for a total of 35,575 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30.17 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 35,091 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 101.4 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 1,091 new vaccinations administered for a total of 107,438 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 24.406 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 122,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.54 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting 1,560 new vaccinations administered for a total of 140,452 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 27.37 per 1,000. There were 11,700 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 156,250 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 7,385 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 176.967 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 51.28 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting 2,770 new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,241 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 271.305 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting 42 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,506 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 142.178 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 45.88 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions.

