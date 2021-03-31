A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 169,920 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,470,884 doses given. Nationwide, 679,469 people or 1.8 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 14,435.326 per 100,000.



There were 281,489 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 6,505,419 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 84.1 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland is reporting 9,178 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 55,231 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 105.477 per 1,000. In the province, 1.82 per cent (9,527) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 84,280 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 65.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 3,080 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 21,712 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 136.873 per 1,000. In the province, 4.04 per cent (6,406) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 27,205 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 17 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.81 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 28,086 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 94,373 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 96.704 per 1,000. In the province, 2.57 per cent (25,102) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 689 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 155,319 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 60.76 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 27,025 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 91,377 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 117.144 per 1,000. In the province, 1.57 per cent (12,226) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 123,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 43,985 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,305,840 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 152.611 per 1,000. There were 173,160 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 1,553,455 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 18 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.06 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 70,645 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,102,380 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 143.125 per 1,000. In the province, 2.14 per cent (313,889) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 2,353,665 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.32 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 4,733 new vaccinations administered for a total of 178,281 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 129.47 per 1,000. In the province, 4.06 per cent (55,891) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 248,180 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 18 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 71.84 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 4,636 new vaccinations administered for a total of 184,436 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 156.414 per 1,000. In the province, 3.16 per cent (37,245) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 188,025 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 98.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 11,977 new vaccinations administered for a total of 620,009 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 140.846 per 1,000. In the province, 2.26 per cent (99,378) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 697,415 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.9 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting 25,101 new vaccinations administered for a total of 724,193 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 141.125 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,319) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 107,640 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 934,260 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 18 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting 447 new vaccinations administered for a total of 34,828 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 834.583 per 1,000. In the territory, 26.73 per cent (11,154) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 67.76 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 37,655 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 834.571 per 1,000. In the territory, 30.88 per cent (13,933) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 72.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting 568 new vaccinations administered for a total of 20,569 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 531.142 per 1,000. In the territory, 19.11 per cent (7,399) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 54.85 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

