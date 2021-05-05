'A lot of blood.' Dennis Oland's wife accused him of intimate partner violence

A newly released document shows Dennis Oland's wife applied for a restraining order last June, alleging her husband was prone to intimate partner violence.



The application for an emergency intervention order was filed less than a year after the New Brunswick businessman was found not guilty of killing his multimillionaire father.



The document was filled out by Lisa Andrik-Oland at a Saint John women's shelter.



It had been protected by a publication ban until this week



She writes that Dennis Oland was an angry, violent man who was losing control and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.



Specific allegations include what Andrik-Oland refers as a ``beach incident'' in September 2019, during which Oland allegedly bound her hands and feet with rope, pulled her down a dirt path and dropped her head first toward some rocks.



Dennis Oland's lawyer, Bill Teed, declined to comment when asked about the allegations yesterday.

