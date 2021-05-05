iHeartRadio
'A lot of blood.' Dennis Oland's wife accused him of intimate partner violence

Dennis Oland and his wife Lisa arrive at Harbour Station arena in Saint John, N.B., on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 for jury selection in the retrial in the bludgeoning death of his millionaire father, Richard Oland. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

A newly released document shows Dennis Oland's wife applied for a restraining order last June, alleging her husband was prone to intimate partner violence.
    
The application for an emergency intervention order was filed less than a year after the New Brunswick businessman was found not guilty of killing his multimillionaire father.
    
The document was filled out by Lisa Andrik-Oland at a Saint John women's shelter.
    
It had been protected by a publication ban until this week
    
She writes that Dennis Oland was an angry, violent man who was losing control and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
    
Specific allegations include what Andrik-Oland refers as a ``beach incident'' in September 2019, during which Oland allegedly bound her hands and feet with rope, pulled her down a dirt path and dropped her head first toward some rocks.
    
Dennis Oland's lawyer, Bill Teed, declined to comment when asked about the allegations yesterday.
 

