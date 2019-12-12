A mix of liquor and fabled Chicken Bones candy a holiday craze in New Brunswick

For generations, a hard candy known as Chicken Bones has been a Christmas tradition in the Maritimes, but this year a new drink that mixes the candy with liquor is in high demand.

Moonshine Creek Distillery has partnered with New Brunswick candy-maker Ganong to produce Chicken Bones Liqueur.

The limited supply quickly sold out as people trying to get their hands on a bottle lined up outside New Brunswick liquor stores this month.

Jeremiah Clark, who started the distillery in Waterville, N.B., with his brother Joshua, says they never expected the concoction to be this popular.

He says they'll produce 10,000 bottles this season and are planning to triple that next year.

Bryana Ganong, president and CEO of Ganong, says people send the pink chocolate-filled cinnamon candy to friends and relatives across the country each year, and she thinks the same will happen with the liqueur.