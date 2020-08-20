Acadian Peninsula communities call on UNI Financial to reverse decision to close branch

Two communities on the Acadian Peninsula are threatening to take their business elsewhere if the financial institution they deal with closes its nearby point of service.

The villages of Grande-Anse and Saint-Leolin adopted motions this week allowing them to seek the services of another financial institution if UNI Financial doesn't reverse its decision to close its point of service in Grande-Anse.

UNI Financial announced in July it would be closing several of its branches including those in Grande-Anse and Bas-Caraquet.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports UNI Financial has no plans to reverse its decision but has implemented several measures to ensure local customers and businesses can access its services.

The nearest point of service to Grande-Anse is approximately 25 kilometres away.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)