Acadian Peninsula distillery brewing hand sanitizer to help curb spread of COVID-19



A distillery on the Acadian Peninsula has re-tooled its operations to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Fils du Roy Distillery in Petit-Paquetvile is using its talents to produce hand sanitizer and has so far produced around 3,000 litres.

Priority is being given to those working with the province's Emergency Measures Organizations and hospitals.

But the company is also trying to supply social workers, grocery stores, and others providing essential services who maintain contact with the public.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)