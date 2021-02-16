Acadian Peninsula hospitals to share in $150K from CMA Foundation

The Canadian Medical Association Foundation is contributing $150,000 to three Acadian Peninsula hospital foundations to help them in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fondation Hopital de l'Enfant-Jesus de Caraquet, La Fondation de l'Hopital de Lameque Inc,. and the Fondation de l'Hopital de Tracadie are each getting $50,000 which will be used to purchase and install automatic doors as well as outdoor shelters at each of their respective health facilities.

The money comes from the CMA Foundation's "COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund" which aims to help hospitals with fewer than 100 beds adapt to the crises through activities, equipment and training, as well as improve access to care and preparedness for future pandemics.