Acadian Peninsula man dies following two-vehicle crash

A man from the Acadian Peninsula is dead following a two-vehicle collision on the Esgenoopetitj First Nation.

The RCMP says officers responded to a collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck on Peter's Road last Thursday.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck made a left turn and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, A 58-year-old man from Bertrand, died in hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old man from Saint-Wilfred, wasn't injured.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of the man's death.

Police continue to investigate.

