Acadian Peninsula snowmobile club gets new groomer

The Northeast Snowmobile Club received an early Christmas gift this year that will mean a smoother ride for local and visiting snowmobile enthusiasts alike.

The club received a new $400,000 trail groomer last Tuesday thanks to help from the provincial and federal governments, the New Brunswick Snowmobile Federation, and the Canadian Council of Snowmobile Federations.

The equipment is expected to improve the condition of more than 350 kilometres of snowmobile trails between Bathurst and Inkerman.

Northeast Snowmobile Club President Ronald Lanteigne says top-of-the-line trail quality is needed to attract visitors and encourage them to return.