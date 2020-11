The Acadie-Bathurst Titan put the finishing touches on a trade transaction from last month.

General manager Sylvain Couturier announced Tuesday the club officially signed netminder Chad Arsenault.

The Titan sent a ninth-round selection in 2021 to the Charlottetown Islanders in exchange for the 18-year-old.

Arsenault is 5 - 4 so far this season, notching a .916 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against-average.