Acadie-Bathurst MP lays out his priorities for the New Year

Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier says it's time the provincial government realizes northern New Brunswick needs some help.

Cormier says Ottawa has earmarked money for infrastructure projects in New Brunswick and that it wants the province to start investing in the north.

He says getting the province on-board with investing in infrastructure in this part of the province is among his top priorities for 2020.

Other priorities include planning a proposed highway between Janeville and the Acadian Peninsula, helping workers affected by the closure of the Brunswick Smelter in Belledune, as well as develop a strategic plan for existing businesses in the region.

Cormier also wants ensure the region's fishing industry isn't adversely affected by measures to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

(with files from the Northern Light)