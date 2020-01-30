Acadie-Bathurst MP: Ottawa has no role to play in proposed iron plant's approval

Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier isn't pulling any punches when it comes to a proposed $1.5 billion iron plant in Belledune.

If approved the plant would be one of the province's largest emitters, however the company behind the project, Maritime Iron Inc., argues it would actually reduce global emissions.

Premier Blaine Higgs is seeking an exemption for the project, saying it would be good for the economy.

But Cormier says such an exemption doesn't exist at the federal level and that it needs to be either approved or rejected by the province, not Ottawa.

He says the people of Belledune and northern New Brunswick are in need of 'good jobs' but adds there are concerns about the the amount of emissions the project might produce.

Cormier says a thorough Environmental Impact Assessment would make it clear whether or not the project should get the green light.