Acadie-Bathurst Titan acquires blueliner in trade with Cape Breton

There's a new face in the Acadie-Bathurst Titan locker room.

General manager Sylvain Couturier announced Thursday the club acquired defenceman Matthew Lint from the Cape Breton Eagles in exchange for a 12th round selection at the 2021 QMJHL Draft.

The 18-year-old blueliner registered a +2 rating in 17 games with the Eagles last season.

Lint laced up for 16 games with the Moncton Flyers of the NB/PEI Major U-18 Hockey League where he notched 11 points.

He's currently with the Miramichi Timberwolves.

