Acadie-Bathurst Titan acquires forward in deal with Remparts

There's a new face in the Acadie-Bathurst Titan's lineup.

he Acadie-Bathurst Titan have acquired forward Jacob Melanson from the Quebec Remparts for a second and fourth-round pick in 2021, third and sixth-round selections in 2022, and a third-round pick in 2023.

The Titan also received fifth and seventh-round selections in 2021 as part of the deal.

Melanson hails from Amherst, Nova Scotia and was the Rempart's 15th pick overall in 2019.

He has yet to lace up this season due to an injury, but notched 10 points in 39 games last season.