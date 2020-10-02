Acadie-Bathurst Titan acquires new netminder ahead of season home-opener

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has acquired a new goaltender ahead of its weekend season home-opener.

General Manager Sylvain Couturier announced Thursday the club has signed 19-year-old netminder Christian Sbaraglia.

The Mississauga native spent the past two season with the Niagara IceDogs where he notched a 4.87 goals-against-average and a .879 save percentage in 28 games.

As a result of the acquisition, the Titan has parted ways with goaltender Tommy Da Silver.

The Titan plays its season home-opener Friday night at the KC Irving Centre against the Saint John Sea Dogs.