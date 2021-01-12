Acadie-Bathurst Titan adds experience to defense

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan is adding some experience to its defense.

Titan general manager Sylvain Couturier announced this week the club has acquired 19-year-old blueliner Jaxon Bellamy from the Sherbrooke Phoenix for a second and fifth-round selection at the 2021 draft, as well as a second-round pick in 2023.

19-year-old Bellamy is in his fourth season in the QMJHL.

The Hampton, New Brunswick product notched 25 points in 63 games during last year's campaign with Sherbrooke.