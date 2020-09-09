Acadie-Bathurst Titan announce 2020-21 roster

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan have announced their roster for the 2020-21 season, which includes twelve returnees.

In total, 25 players have been named to the roster, including 14 forwards, eight defencemen, and three goaltenders.

Four of last season's leading scorers are back: Mathieu Desgagnes, Cole Huckins, Riley Kidney, and Logan Chisholm.

Returning on the blueline are Harijs Brants and Cole Larkin.

Other veterans on the team, who were all acquired via trades this summer, are forward Felix-Antoine Marcotty, defenceman Adam McCormick, and goaltender Tommy Da Silva.

The Titan roster also includes their top two 2020 draft selections Lane Hinkley and Dylan Andrews, with ten rookies in all.