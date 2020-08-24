Acadie-Bathurst Titan announces rules from home games for 2020-21 season

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has announced a list of rules for home games this season.

The club says several physical distancing measures have been implemented including:

Every second row of seats will be unavailable,

All aisle seats will be unavailable,

Social bubbles will be implemented,

Three seats (6 feet) of separation between bubbles,

Masks must be worn at all times, unless you are seated,

You must remain in your seats at all times, other than for the washroom and concessions,

Group gatherings on the concourse will not be permitted,

All food and beverages must be consumed in your seat,

Standing areas for viewing will not be available,

There will be no concourse seating'

Movement in the KCI will flow in one direction.

Meanwhile, the Titan says ticket prices are increasing due to decreased seating capacity at the KC Irving Centre as well as investments made to enhance health and safety procedures aimed at protecting fans, staff, and players.

Flex tickets and single game tickets will not be offered this season.

The Titan's schedule is being trimmed to 30 home games this season, with all games being played within the Maritime Division.