Acadie-Bathurst Titan announces trade transactions ahead of QMJHL Draft

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan announced several roster moves Thursday ahead of the upcoming 2020 QMJHL Draft.

In a transaction with the Cape Breton Eagles, the Titan acquired 20-year-old blueliner Adam McCormick in exchange for a second-round selection in 2022.

Nineteen-year-old netminder Felix-Anthony Ethier has been dealt to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, along with a third-round draft selection in 2021, in exchange for fifth-round pick in 2020 and their own 2022 third-round pick.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old forward Olivier Coulombe has been sent to the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2022 while a second-round pick in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021 go to the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in order to acquire forward Felix-Antoine Marcotty.