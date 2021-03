Four goals by Bennett MacArthur helped the Acadie-Bathurst Titan beat the Moncton Wildcats 7 - 2 on Thursday.

Mathieu Desgagnes, Logan Chisholm, and David Doucet also chipped in a goal-a-piece while netminder Jan Bednar stopped 32 shots.

MacArthur and Riley Kidney were named First and Second Stars of the Game respectively.

The Titan is on the road Sunday against the Saint John Sea Dogs.