Acadie-Bathurst Titan captain slapped with two-game suspension for boarding
The Acadie-Bathurst Titan will be without its captain this weekend.
In a decision posted on its website, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says Mathieu Desgagnes has received a two-game suspension for boarding during last weekend's matchup against the Islanders.
It's Desgagnes first offence of his QMJHL career.
The Acadie-Nouvelle reports General Manager Sylvain Couturier's unhappy with the severity of the decision.
But Couturier remains tight-lipped, saying only the club doesn't have to means to pay stiff fines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Titan travels to Cape Breton this weekend for back-to-back games against the Eagles.
(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)