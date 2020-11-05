Acadie-Bathurst Titan captain slapped with two-game suspension for boarding

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan will be without its captain this weekend.

In a decision posted on its website, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says Mathieu Desgagnes has received a two-game suspension for boarding during last weekend's matchup against the Islanders.

It's Desgagnes first offence of his QMJHL career.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports General Manager Sylvain Couturier's unhappy with the severity of the decision.

But Couturier remains tight-lipped, saying only the club doesn't have to means to pay stiff fines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titan travels to Cape Breton this weekend for back-to-back games against the Eagles.



(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)