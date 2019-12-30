Acadie-Bathurst Titan completes trade with Armada

With the end of the QMJHL's holiday trade period just around the corner, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan is beefing up its defense.

On Saturday, the Titan announced it has sent a third-round selection at the 2022 Draft to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada for 17-year-old blueliner Sam McKinney.

McKinney currently has 21 points in 25 games with the Campbellton Tigers of the Maritime Junior A Hockey League.

The Burton, New Brunswick native was selected by the Armada in round three of the 2019 Q-League Draft.

McKinney will remain with the Tigers and serve as an affiliate player for the Titan.

He'll also be participating in the CJHL Prospects Game in Ontario on January 14th.