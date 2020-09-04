Acadie-Bathurst Titan cuts seven players from training camp

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has trimmed its roster by seven players.

General Manager Sylvain Couturier announced Friday that forwards Cael MacDonald, Camden Pellerine, and Cameron MacLean, as well as defencemen Carter Ansems, Nolan Mozer, Jake Tracey, and Maxime Rioux have been reassigned to their respective Midget AAA and Junior A teams.

The cut leaves the Titan with 29 players, including 16 forwards, nine defencemen, and four goalies.

The Titan plays its next preseason game at the KC Irving Centre next Friday against the Charlottetown Islanders.