Acadie-Bathurst Titan defenseman nominated for QMJHL Golden Puck Award

QMJHL

Nominations have begun for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's annual Golden Puck Awards.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan defenseman Cole Larkin is up for the Marcel Robert Trophy for combining on-ice performance with academic success.

Other players nominated for the award include:

  • Drakkar - Nathael Roy
  • Armada - Felix-Anthony Éthier
  • Eagles - Logan Kelly-Murphy
  • Islanders - Cedric Desruisseaux
  • Sagueneens, Chicoutimi - Alexis Shank
  • Voltigeurs - Francesco Lapenna
  • Olympiques - Tristan Luneau
  • Mooseheads - Elliot Desnoyers
  • Wildcats -Tristan de Jong
  • Remparts - Charle Truchon
  • Oceanici - Nathan Ouellet
  • Huskies - Mathieu Gagnon
  • Sea Dogs - Joshua Lawrence
  • Cataractes - Felix-Olivier Chouinard
  • Phœnix - Olivier Crête-Belzile
  • Foreurs - Jacob Gaucher
  • Tigres - Conor Frenette  

The winner  will also receive the Guy Lafleur Award of Excellence along with scholarships.

