Acadie-Bathurst Titan defenseman nominated for QMJHL Golden Puck Award

Nominations have begun for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's annual Golden Puck Awards.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan defenseman Cole Larkin is up for the Marcel Robert Trophy for combining on-ice performance with academic success.

Other players nominated for the award include:

Drakkar - Nathael Roy

Armada - Felix-Anthony Éthier

Eagles - Logan Kelly-Murphy

Islanders - Cedric Desruisseaux

Sagueneens, Chicoutimi - Alexis Shank

Voltigeurs - Francesco Lapenna

Olympiques - Tristan Luneau

Mooseheads - Elliot Desnoyers

Wildcats -Tristan de Jong

Remparts - Charle Truchon

Oceanici - Nathan Ouellet

Huskies - Mathieu Gagnon

Sea Dogs - Joshua Lawrence

Cataractes - Felix-Olivier Chouinard

Phœnix - Olivier Crête-Belzile

Foreurs - Jacob Gaucher

Tigres - Conor Frenette

The winner will also receive the Guy Lafleur Award of Excellence along with scholarships.