Acadie-Bathurst Titan defenseman nominated for QMJHL Golden Puck Award
Nominations have begun for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's annual Golden Puck Awards.
Acadie-Bathurst Titan defenseman Cole Larkin is up for the Marcel Robert Trophy for combining on-ice performance with academic success.
Other players nominated for the award include:
- Drakkar - Nathael Roy
- Armada - Felix-Anthony Éthier
- Eagles - Logan Kelly-Murphy
- Islanders - Cedric Desruisseaux
- Sagueneens, Chicoutimi - Alexis Shank
- Voltigeurs - Francesco Lapenna
- Olympiques - Tristan Luneau
- Mooseheads - Elliot Desnoyers
- Wildcats -Tristan de Jong
- Remparts - Charle Truchon
- Oceanici - Nathan Ouellet
- Huskies - Mathieu Gagnon
- Sea Dogs - Joshua Lawrence
- Cataractes - Felix-Olivier Chouinard
- Phœnix - Olivier Crête-Belzile
- Foreurs - Jacob Gaucher
- Tigres - Conor Frenette
The winner will also receive the Guy Lafleur Award of Excellence along with scholarships.