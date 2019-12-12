Acadie-Bathurst Titan downs the Cape Breton Eagles

It was a 5 - 1 victory for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan over the Cape Breton Eagles on Wednesday night.

Shawn Element and Remy Anglehart each found the back of Cape Breton's net twice, while Bennett MacArthur chipped in with one goal.

Netminder Tristan Berube blocked 29 shots and was named First Star of the Game.

Anglehart and Anderson MacDonald were named Second, and Third Stars of the game respectively.

QMJHL action returns to the KC Irving Centre on Friday night when the Titan entertains the Saint John Sea Dogs.