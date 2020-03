It was a 7 - 1 victory for the visiting Cape Breton Eagles over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Sunday.

The lone Titan goal was scored by Noah Delemont while netminder Felix-Anthony Ethier stopped 25 shots.

The Titan's sitting last in league standings with 36 points, seven points behind the Halifax Mooseheads with four regular-season games remaining.

The Titan entertains the eleventh-place Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday.