The Saint John Sea Dogs beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6 - 3 in QMJHL action on Sunday.

Logan Chisholm scored twice for the Titan while Yannic Bastarache chipped in with one goal.

Netminder Jan Bednar made 28 saves.

Chisholm was named Second Star of the Game.

The Titan welcomes the Sea Dogs to the KC Irving Centre on Friday.