Acadie-Bathurst Titan forwards named to QMJHL 'Team of the Week'

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leage has named two members of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to its 'Team of the Week'.

The QMJHL named forwards Bennett MacArthur and Riley Kidney to its 'Team of the Week' in a statement on Monday.

Also cracking the list:

Mikhail Abramov - Victoriaville Tigres,

William Villeneuve - Saint John Seadogs,

Jordan Spence - Val-d'Or Foreurs,

Antoine Coulombe - Shawinigan Cataractes.

The distinction is given to those who impressed the most the week of April 19th to 25th.