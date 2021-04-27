Acadie-Bathurst Titan forwards named to QMJHL 'Team of the Week'
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leage has named two members of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to its 'Team of the Week'.
The QMJHL named forwards Bennett MacArthur and Riley Kidney to its 'Team of the Week' in a statement on Monday.
Also cracking the list:
- Mikhail Abramov - Victoriaville Tigres,
- William Villeneuve - Saint John Seadogs,
- Jordan Spence - Val-d'Or Foreurs,
- Antoine Coulombe - Shawinigan Cataractes.
The distinction is given to those who impressed the most the week of April 19th to 25th.