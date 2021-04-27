iHeartRadio
Acadie-Bathurst Titan forwards named to QMJHL 'Team of the Week'

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leage has named two members of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to its 'Team of the Week'.

The QMJHL named forwards Bennett MacArthur and Riley Kidney to its 'Team of the Week' in a statement on Monday.

Also cracking the list:

  • Mikhail Abramov - Victoriaville Tigres,
  • William Villeneuve - Saint John Seadogs,
  • Jordan Spence - Val-d'Or Foreurs,
  • Antoine Coulombe - Shawinigan Cataractes.

The distinction is given to those who impressed the most the week of April 19th to 25th.

