Acadie-Bathurst Titan game Sunday postponed due to COVID-19

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan are getting an unexpected day off this weekend.

The Titan were slated to take on the Saint John Sea Dogs on Sunday, however that game was postponed after a member of the Sea Dogs' staff tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Sea Dogs players and staff are now isolating and all members of the organization who have been in contact with the infected individual will be tested.

The QMJHL adds the Cape Breton Eagles, who took on the Sea Dogs earlier this week, will also not be playing until a Public Health investigation has wrapped up.

The Titan are on the road Friday against the Halifax Mooseheads.