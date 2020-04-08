Acadie-Bathurst Titan names recipients of year-end awards

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has announced its year-end awards recipients:

Most Valuable Player: Tristan Berube;

Offensive Player of the Year: Mathieu Desgagnes;

Defensive Player of the Year: Yan Aucoin;

Rookie of the Year: Cole Huckins & Riley Kidney

Most Improved Player: Alexis Dube

Most Underestimated Player: Harijs Brants;

Hardest-working Player: Tristan Berube;

Stars Cup: Tristan Berube;

Student Player of the Year: Mathieu Desgagnes.

The Titan typically holds its year-end awards ceremony after the regular season wraps up, however the QMJHL cancelled the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipients were announced on the club's website.