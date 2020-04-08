iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

Acadie-Bathurst Titan names recipients of year-end awards

Acadie-Bathurst Titan logo

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has announced its year-end awards recipients:

  • Most Valuable Player:  Tristan Berube;
  • Offensive Player of the Year:  Mathieu Desgagnes;
  • Defensive Player of the Year:  Yan Aucoin;
  • Rookie of the Year:  Cole Huckins & Riley Kidney
  • Most Improved Player:  Alexis Dube
  • Most Underestimated Player:  Harijs Brants;
  • Hardest-working Player:  Tristan Berube;
  • Stars Cup:  Tristan Berube;
  • Student Player of the Year:  Mathieu Desgagnes.

The Titan typically holds its year-end awards ceremony after the regular season wraps up, however the QMJHL cancelled the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipients were announced on the club's website.

Contests