Acadie-Bathurst Titan names recipients of year-end awards
The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has announced its year-end awards recipients:
- Most Valuable Player: Tristan Berube;
- Offensive Player of the Year: Mathieu Desgagnes;
- Defensive Player of the Year: Yan Aucoin;
- Rookie of the Year: Cole Huckins & Riley Kidney
- Most Improved Player: Alexis Dube
- Most Underestimated Player: Harijs Brants;
- Hardest-working Player: Tristan Berube;
- Stars Cup: Tristan Berube;
- Student Player of the Year: Mathieu Desgagnes.
The Titan typically holds its year-end awards ceremony after the regular season wraps up, however the QMJHL cancelled the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recipients were announced on the club's website.