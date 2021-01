The Acadie-Bathurst says netminder Christian Sbaraglia has been claimed off waivers by Val-d'Or.

Titan general manager Sylvain Couturier made the announcement on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Mississauga native signed with the Titan ahead of the 2020-21 season following two campaigns with the Niagara Ice Dogs of the OHL.

He suited up for three games with the club, posting a .941 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against-average.